Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.66% By .com

.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.66% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:), which rose 43.55% or 1.25 points to trade at 4.12 at the close. Meanwhile, Oil Search Ltd (ASX:) added 16.55% or 0.470 points to end at 3.310 and Fletcher Building Ltd (ASX:) was up 16.51% or 0.690 points to 4.870 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nextdc Ltd (ASX:), which fell 13.88% or 1.95 points to trade at 12.10 at the close. Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 13.25% or 0.310 points to end at 2.030 and ARB Corporation Ltd (ASX:) was down 12.80% or 4.17 points to 28.41.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 723 to 626 and 269 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 15.86% to 21.082.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.61% or 29.90 to $1884.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.02% or 0.01 to hit $40.30 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.35% or 0.15 to trade at $42.55 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.01% to 0.7286, while AUD/JPY fell 0.25% to 76.53.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 92.713.