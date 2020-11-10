An ex-Microsoft engineer is sentenced to 9 years in prison for stealing $10M in digital currency from Microsoft, in US' first Bitcoin case involving tax fraud (Taylor Soper/GeekWire)

Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
An ex-Microsoft engineer is sentenced to 9 years in prison for stealing $10M in digital currency from Microsoft, in US’ first Bitcoin case involving tax fraud — An ex-Microsoft engineer was sentenced to nine years in prison for 18 federal felonies after he stole more than $10 million worth …
