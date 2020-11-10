AFL trade news: Western Bulldogs secure Stefan Martin as part of three-way trade

Ruckman Stefan Martin has officially joined the Western Bulldogs as part of a three-way trade.

Brisbane on Tuesday afternoon traded pick No.70 in exchange for North Melbourne’s No.63 selection.

That move opened the gate for the Lions to trade Martin with the Bulldogs then moving out young star Lachie Young to North Melbourne.

Martin, 33, has played a total of 190 games across 13 seasons between the Lions and Demons.

It’s hoped Martin’s arrival at the Bulldogs will provide the club with an extra ruckman to help share the load with Tim English.

Stefan Martin (Getty)

“Stef is an important acquisition for our football club and we’re delighted to have him on board,” Bulldogs list boss Sam Power said.

“We wanted to bring in an experienced ruckman this off-season to bolster our squad and Stef certainly fits that description.

“He has been a very good player for a long period of time and we know what he will bring on the field.”

“We’re also excited by the prospect of him working with our emerging ruckmen, Tim English and Jordon Sweet, to help them develop into the best players they can be.”