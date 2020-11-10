Adam Treloar set for Western Bulldogs meeting, Josh Dunkley, Collingwood Magpies, Essendon Bombers

The Western Bulldogs are reportedly set to meet with Adam Treloar as the club braces for the potential departure of Josh Dunkley during this year’s trade period.

According to The Age, the Bulldogs’ potential move to acquire Treloar from Collingwood is unconnected to a decision on whether to relent on its stance to not trade Dunkley.

The Bulldogs have been resolute in their view that Dunkley is a required player, despite the 23-year-old officially handing in a trade request to join Essendon.

It is understood that the Bulldogs want to meet Treloar to discuss whether it is worth pursuing a potential trade for the out of favour Collingwood star.

Adam Treloar could join an already strong Western Bulldogs midfield group next season (AAP)

Collingwood is understood to be willing to pay over $100,000 of Treloar’s salary, should he join a rival team during the trade period as it attempts to organise its salary cap.

Despite Treloar’s obvious quality, his hefty salary has scared away a number of potential suitors who either don’t have the salary cap required to absorb his deal or do not wish to take him on long-term, given he is contracted through 2025.

Hawthorn, St Kilda, Carlton and Essendon have been the other teams linked with Treloar, but all four appear unlikely to chase him at this stage, with the latter three focused on other targets.

Treloar played 10 games for Collingwood this season, averaging 26.9 disposals per game.