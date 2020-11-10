A Patriots insider explained why the team may be down on Jarrett Stidham

Patriots insider Tom E. Curran believes the team isn’t high on backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his potential.

“From what I’m gathering, the Patriots don’t feel very good about Jarrett Stidham, from really July on,” said Curran, speaking on NBC Sports Boston Monday evening.

Curran said the hypothetical decision to start Stidham over Cam Newton would be “the ultimate white flag,” because he believes Newton is firmly ahead of Stidham in the pecking order.

He said Stidham hasn’t done much to impress the Patriots or take advantage of the opportunity in front of him.

“The things that have gone on with him, in terms of the absence of things that have gone on with him,” Curran said. “No compete, in terms of trying to win that job away from Cam Newton. I think that that is a big strike against him.”

Curran said that if Stidham is out there, it would be an indication the Patriots have said, “What are we going to do?” and realized this season isn’t salvageable.