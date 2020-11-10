A look at exam monitoring software, which uses facial detection, eye tracking, mouse clicks, full room scans, and more to flag students who may be cheating (Todd Feathers/VICE)

Todd Feathers / VICE:

A look at exam monitoring software, which uses facial detection, eye tracking, mouse clicks, full room scans, and more to flag students who may be cheating  —  Using hand mirrors and making 3D room scans are among the bizarre instructions students must follow while using software like ProctorU and Respondus.

