Todd Feathers / VICE:
A look at exam monitoring software, which uses facial detection, eye tracking, mouse clicks, full room scans, and more to flag students who may be cheating — Using hand mirrors and making 3D room scans are among the bizarre instructions students must follow while using software like ProctorU and Respondus.
A look at exam monitoring software, which uses facial detection, eye tracking, mouse clicks, full room scans, and more to flag students who may be cheating (Todd Feathers/VICE)
Todd Feathers / VICE: