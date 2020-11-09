Zoom agrees to enhance its security as part of a proposed settlement with FTC, after Zoom was accused of deceiving customers over end-to-end encryption and more (Zack Whittaker/)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Zack Whittaker / :

Zoom agrees to enhance its security as part of a proposed settlement with FTC, after Zoom was accused of deceiving customers over end-to-end encryption and more  —  The Federal Trade Commission has announced a settlement with Zoom, after it accused the video calling giant of engaging in …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR