Zack Whittaker / :
Zoom agrees to enhance its security as part of a proposed settlement with FTC, after Zoom was accused of deceiving customers over end-to-end encryption and more — The Federal Trade Commission has announced a settlement with Zoom, after it accused the video calling giant of engaging in …
Zoom agrees to enhance its security as part of a proposed settlement with FTC, after Zoom was accused of deceiving customers over end-to-end encryption and more (Zack Whittaker/)
Zack Whittaker / :