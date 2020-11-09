Your Tuesday Briefing

Do: Older adults who break a bone face a serious risk of breaking another, often within two years of the first mishap. Here’s some advice to help prevent more broken bones.

Maybe it’s to try something new. At Home has ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.

And now for the Back Story on …

What’s in store for Biden

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has announced four priorities for his administration: Covid-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change. Our DealBook reporters outlined some of the biggest hurdles Mr. Biden faces.

Divisions among Democrats. Immediately after the race was called, the progressive and moderate wings of the party blamed each other for Democrats ceding ground in the House and failing to win clear control of the Senate.

Gridlock with Republicans. Whether Republicans keep hold of the Senate won’t be decided until two Georgia runoff elections in January. If they do, Mr. Biden has a solid working history with the majority leader, Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky. That makes some bipartisan action on matters like infrastructure and economic stimulus possible, though after such a bitter election neither side may be in a mood to compromise.

Balance the cabinet. Mr. Biden’s first major appointments will come Monday: a coronavirus task force. Future appointments will reveal how he plans to balance the concerns of the left, right and center.

Cool down trade tensions. The days of presidential tweets threatening trade wars may be over, but few foresee a wholesale change. Mr. Biden’s focus is at home, so pandemic relief is the priority even if allies press him to act on tariffs. Longer term, the Biden economic plan is focused on “bringing home critical supply chains so that we aren’t dependent on other countries in future crises.”

