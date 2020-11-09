Xpressbees, an Indian logistics startup working with many big ecommerce companies, raises $110M Series E, reportedly bringing its total raised to date to ~$176M (Manish Singh/)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9


Manish Singh / :

Xpressbees, an Indian logistics startup working with many big ecommerce companies, raises $110M Series E, reportedly bringing its total raised to date to ~$176M  —  Xpressbees, an Indian logistics firm that works with several e-commerce firms in the country, said on Monday it has raised $110 million …

