Who will win the Masters in 2020? Odds, betting favorites, expert picks & more to know

It may be several months late, but the 2020 Masters Tournament is finally here, bringing it with several enticing storylines and betting odds.

That starts with Bryson DeChambeau, the favorite to win at Augusta National Golf Club after his win in the 2020 U.S. Open in September. His power-based approach to the game has been controversial to say the least, but you can’t deny its effectiveness in recent outings.

Other golfers to look out for include 2020 FedEx Cup Champion Dustin Johnson, world No. 2 Jon Rahm and, of course, Tiger Woods — the 2019 champion looking for not only his second-straight Masters win but also his record-tying sixth green jacket.

With that, here’s everything you need to know to bet on the 2020 Masters, including odds and past winners:

Who will win the Masters Tournament in 2020?

DeChambeau is the odds-on favorite after having won the 2020 U.S. Open with a score of 6-under 274. Johnson, Rahm and Thomas, the world Nos. 1-3 golfers, respectively, enter at +1200, +1100 and +1200, respectively.

DeChambeau will look for a second major win in as many months, but Woods, the defending champion, will look to earn a second-consecutive win at Augusta as well. He enters with +2700 odds overall.

Masters Tournament odds 2020

DeChambeau enters the 2020 Masters as the clear favorite to win, at +750 odds overall. Rahm and McIlroy follow up at +1100 odds and Johnson and Thomas at +1200 odds. Below are the top odds to win the 2020 Masters:

Golfer Odds Bryson Dechambeau +750 Jon Rahm +1100 Rory McIlroy +1100 Dustin Johnson +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Xander Schauffele +1400 Brooks Koepka +1800 Patrick Cantlay +2000 Bubba Watson +2700 Collin Morikawa +2700 Patrick Reed +2700 Tiger Woods +2700 Tyrrell Hatton +2900 Webb Simpson +2900 Matthew Wolff +3300 Tony Finau +3300 Hideki Matsuyama +3700 Tommy Fleetwood +3700 Jordan Spieth +4100 Adam Scott +4200 Jason Day +5000 Justin Rose +5000 Louis Oosthuizen +5000 Paul Casey +5000 Rickie Fowler +5000 Scottie Scheffler +5000 Sergio Garcia +5000 Shane Lowry +5000 Sungjae Im +5000 Cameron Champ +6500 Gary Woodland +6500 JoaquIn Niemann +6500 Marc Leishman +6500 Matt Kuchar +6500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +6500 Phil Mickelson +6500 Abraham Ancer +8000 Cameron Smith +8000 Danny Willett +8000 Lee Westwood +8000

Masters Tournament winners by year

Tiger enters the 2020 Masters looking for the tournament’s first back-to-back championship since he won it all in 2001 and ’02. Another win would give him his fifth overall win at Augusta since 2000 (he also won in 2005). Only Phil Mickelson (three) and Bubba Watson (two) have won multiple Masters tournaments since 2000.

the first three-peat in the event’s history. He won the 2018 and ’19 events with scores of 16-under par and 8-under par, respectively. He is the only multiple winner of the event this millennium besides Rory McIlroy (2012 and ’14) and Tiger Woods (2000, 2006-07). Below are the winners of the last 20 PGA championships, and their winning scores: