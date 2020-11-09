Who will win the Masters in 2020? Odds, betting favorites, expert picks & more to know

It may be several months late, but the 2020 Masters Tournament is finally here, bringing it with several enticing storylines and betting odds.
That starts with Bryson DeChambeau, the favorite to win at Augusta National Golf Club after his win in the 2020 U.S. Open in September. His power-based approach to the game has been controversial to say the least, but you can’t deny its effectiveness in recent outings.
Other golfers to look out for include 2020 FedEx Cup Champion Dustin Johnson, world No. 2 Jon Rahm and, of course, Tiger Woods — the 2019 champion looking for not only his second-straight Masters win but also his record-tying sixth green jacket.
With that, here’s everything you need to know to bet on the 2020 Masters, including odds and past winners:
Who will win the Masters Tournament in 2020?
DeChambeau is the odds-on favorite after having won the 2020 U.S. Open with a score of 6-under 274. Johnson, Rahm and Thomas, the world Nos. 1-3 golfers, respectively, enter at +1200, +1100 and +1200, respectively.
DeChambeau will look for a second major win in as many months, but Woods, the defending champion, will look to earn a second-consecutive win at Augusta as well. He enters with +2700 odds overall.
Masters Tournament odds 2020
DeChambeau enters the 2020 Masters as the clear favorite to win, at +750 odds overall. Rahm and McIlroy follow up at +1100 odds and Johnson and Thomas at +1200 odds. Below are the top odds to win the 2020 Masters:
|Golfer
|Odds
|Bryson Dechambeau
|+750
|Jon Rahm
|+1100
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Dustin Johnson
|+1200
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|Xander Schauffele
|+1400
|Brooks Koepka
|+1800
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|Bubba Watson
|+2700
|Collin Morikawa
|+2700
|Patrick Reed
|+2700
|Tiger Woods
|+2700
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2900
|Webb Simpson
|+2900
|Matthew Wolff
|+3300
|Tony Finau
|+3300
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3700
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3700
|Jordan Spieth
|+4100
|Adam Scott
|+4200
|Jason Day
|+5000
|Justin Rose
|+5000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+5000
|Paul Casey
|+5000
|Rickie Fowler
|+5000
|Scottie Scheffler
|+5000
|Sergio Garcia
|+5000
|Shane Lowry
|+5000
|Sungjae Im
|+5000
|Cameron Champ
|+6500
|Gary Woodland
|+6500
|JoaquIn Niemann
|+6500
|Marc Leishman
|+6500
|Matt Kuchar
|+6500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+6500
|Phil Mickelson
|+6500
|Abraham Ancer
|+8000
|Cameron Smith
|+8000
|Danny Willett
|+8000
|Lee Westwood
|+8000
Masters Tournament winners by year
Tiger enters the 2020 Masters looking for the tournament’s first back-to-back championship since he won it all in 2001 and ’02. Another win would give him his fifth overall win at Augusta since 2000 (he also won in 2005). Only Phil Mickelson (three) and Bubba Watson (two) have won multiple Masters tournaments since 2000.
the first three-peat in the event’s history. He won the 2018 and ’19 events with scores of 16-under par and 8-under par, respectively. He is the only multiple winner of the event this millennium besides Rory McIlroy (2012 and ’14) and Tiger Woods (2000, 2006-07). Below are the winners of the last 20 PGA championships, and their winning scores:
|Year
|Winner
|Score (to par)
|2019
|Tiger Woods
|275 (13-under)
|2018
|Patrick Reed
|273 (15-under)
|2017
|Sergio Garcia
|279 (9-under)
|2016
|Danny Willett
|283 (5-under)
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|270 (18-under)
|2014
|Bubba Watson
|280 (8-under)
|2013
|Adam Scott
|279 (9-under)
|2012
|Bubba Watson
|278 (10-under)
|2011
|Charl Schwartzel
|274 (14-under)
|2010
|Phil Mickelson
|272 (16-under)
|2009
|Angel Cabrera
|276 (12-under)
|2008
|Trevor Immelman
|280 (8-under)
|2007
|Zach Johnson
|289 (1-over)
|2006
|Phil Mickelson
|281 (7-under)
|2005
|Tiger Woods
|276 (12-under)
|2004
|Phil Mickelson
|279 (9-under)
|2003
|Mike Weir
|281 (7-under)
|2002
|Tiger Woods
|276 (12-under)
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|272 (16-under)
|2000
|Vijay Singh
|270 (10-under)