WHO chief says welcomes efforts to strengthen the organization By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva

GENEVA () – The World Health Organization chief opened a key meeting addressing the pandemic on Monday by welcoming efforts to strengthen the Geneva-based body through reform.

“We welcome any and all efforts to strengthen this organization not for its own sake, but the sake of the people we serve,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He was addressing the annual ministerial session of WHO’s 194 member states that resumed on Monday after a short meeting last May as he said that COVID-19 cases approached 50 million with 1.2 million deaths.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR