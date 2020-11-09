WHO chief says welcomes efforts to strengthen the organization By

© . FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva
GENEVA () – The World Health Organization chief opened a key meeting addressing the pandemic on Monday by welcoming efforts to strengthen the Geneva-based body through reform.
“We welcome any and all efforts to strengthen this organization not for its own sake, but the sake of the people we serve,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
He was addressing the annual ministerial session of WHO’s 194 member states that resumed on Monday after a short meeting last May as he said that COVID-19 cases approached 50 million with 1.2 million deaths.
