WHO chief says welcomes efforts to strengthen the organization By

GENEVA () – The World Health Organization chief opened a key meeting addressing the pandemic on Monday by welcoming efforts to strengthen the Geneva-based body through reform.

“We welcome any and all efforts to strengthen this organization not for its own sake, but the sake of the people we serve,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He was addressing the annual ministerial session of WHO’s 194 member states that resumed on Monday after a short meeting last May as he said that COVID-19 cases approached 50 million with 1.2 million deaths.