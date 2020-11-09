What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channels for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 9

The New York Jets host the New England Patriots at the usual start time of 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN in Week 9.

Unlike most years (at least on one half of this matchup), it’s a meeting of the bottom-dwellers of the AFC East. Cam Newton has struggled mightily since his return from COVID-19, and the Jets look like they might not win a game all season as they tank for Trevor Lawrence. It certainly would be wild if the Jets got their first win of the season in Week 9 against the Pats.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL games live with fuboTV

Both teams might be best served relying on their running games Monday night, with players some people might not be familiar with. It’s time for the Jets to pass the torch from Frank Gore to rookie La’Mical Perine, while the Pats are seeing good things out of second-year rusher Damien Harris.

Below is more about the start times for the “Monday Night Football” game in Week 9, plus everything you need to know to watch Patriots vs. Jets on ESPN.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Monday, Nov. 2

: Monday, Nov. 2 Matchup : New England Patriots at New York Jets

: New England Patriots at New York Jets Location : MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

With the exception of the season-opening “Monday Night Football” doubleheader back in Week 1 and the COVID-19 schedule alterations, all Monday night games are scheduled for the same start time of 8:15 p.m. ET.

In a fun twist, this is the second-straight Monday night game held at MetLife Stadium. In Week 8, it was former New England quarterback Tom Brady barely edging Daniel Jones and the Giants. The Pats will be hoping that’s a good omen for them and not a bad one.

Newton came up short in his first prime-time appearance of 2020, not converting a late chance at the goal line in a loss at Seattle in Week 2. The Jets lost earlier this season in prime time, too, against the Broncos on Thursday night in Week 4.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

ESPN reportedly is trying to negotiate a better TV rights deal with the NFL to negotiate more games in the future, but in 2020, the network’s only package of NFL games is the complete slate of Monday night games. The network will broadcast all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 on its flagship ESPN channel.

ESPN is available on most cable systems in the United States. The network also is available via satellite providers DirecTV (Channel 206) and Dish Network (Channel 140) as well as IPTV providers AT,amp;T U-verse (Channel 602 for SD; Channel 1602 for HD), Verizon Fios (Channel 70 for SD; Channel 570 for HD) and Google Fiber (Channel 21).

ESPN has a new lineup of commentators for its “Monday Night Football” broadcasts in 2020 after moving on from last year’s broadcast booth duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst) and Louis Riddick (analyst) will call all Monday night games for ESPN this season. Lisa Salters is still the network’s sideline reporter.

NFL live stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast on ESPN, they are available to stream live on all of the network’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This should be the streaming preference for anybody who has a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options available to watch “Monday Night Football.” Below is the list.

‘Monday Night Football’ schedule

A total of 17 games are on the “Monday Night Football” schedule in 2020. That includes the two games in the Week 1 doubleheader and no Monday night game in Week 17. Due to COVID-19, there have also been un-branded Monday night games in two weeks.

Below is the complete schedule of Monday night games this year.