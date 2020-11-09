Week 10 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

Taking Cowboys, Falcons, and Chiefs wide receivers out of our Week 10 fantasy WR rankings definitely thins things out (and even losing Jamison Crowder matters, too), but the return of guys like Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown (and presumably Allen Lazard) have helped give them decent enough depth through the WR3 tier.

There are some tricky matchups for several notable receivers, though. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (@ Rams), A.J. Brown (vs. Colts), Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson (@ Bears), Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore (vs. Buccaneers), Mike Evans, Godwin, and Brown (@ Panthers), and Marvin Jones (vs. Washington) all remain solid starting options despite the statistically difficult matchups, but it’s tougher to get excited about Emmanuel Sanders (vs. 49ers), Marquise Brown (@ Patriots), Corey Davis (vs. Colts), and anyone on the Patriots (vs. Ravens).

Fortunately, there are plenty of favorable matchups to take advantage of with Brandon Aiyuk (@ Saints), Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor (@ Giants), Jarvis Landry (vs. Texans), Brandin Cooks (@ Browns), Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy (@ Raiders), and Lazard (@ Jaguars). Aiyuk and Fulgham have developed into “must-starts”, while the rest is are usually on the start ’em, sit ’em bubble. Given their matchups, they’re all solid options this week. 

Going deeper, Nelson Agholor (vs. Broncos), Randall Cobb (@ Browns), Rashard Higgins (vs. Texans), Darnell Mooney (vs. Vikings), Josh Reynolds (vs. Seahawks), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (@ Jaguars), and Michael Pittman (@ Titans) could also work as boom-or-bust WR3s or flexes.

It will also be worth watching who’s active for the 49ers, as a variety of players could work as WR3s depending on if Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is active. Kendrick Bourne would likely have more upside than last week’s hero Richie James, but ideally Samuel would be active and we won’t have to play the guessing game. 

This won’t be an easy week for filling out your WR slots. Many owners will likely have at least one receivers in their lineup they don’t feel great about, so it’s worth taking a chance on a big-play guy in a favorable matchup if you feel you need to sell out for big points.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings based on the latest news and injuries. 

Week 10 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Davante Adams, GB vs. JAX
2Allen Robinson, CHI vs. MIN
3DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. BUF
4Robert Woods, LAR vs. SEA
5Michael Thomas, NO vs. SF
6Terry McLaurin, WAS @ DET
7Will Fuller V, HOU @ CLE
8Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. SEA
9Tyler Boyd, CIN @ PIT
10DK Metcalf, SEA @ LAR
11Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ NO
12Keenan Allen, LAC @ MIA
13Stefon Diggs, BUF @ ARI
14Chris Godwin, TB @ CAR
15Tyler Lockett, SEA @ LAR
16JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. CIN
17Travis Fulgham, PHI @ NYG
18Tee Higgins, CIN @ PIT
19DeVante Parker, MIA vs. LAC
20A.J. Brown, TEN vs. IND
21Adam Thielen, MIN @ CHI
22Brandin Cooks, HOU @ CLE
23Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. HOU
24Robby Anderson, CAR vs. TB
25DJ Chark, JAX @ GB
26Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. CIN
27Mike Evans, TB @ CAR
28Justin Jefferson, MIN @ CHI
29Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. PHI
30Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ LV
31Antonio Brown, TB @ CAR
32Christian Kirk, ARI vs. BUF
33Jalen Reagor, PHI @ NYG
34Mike Williams, LAC @ MIA
35Allen Lazard, GB vs. JAX
36Nelson Agholor, LV vs. DEN
37Rashard Higgins, CLE vs. HOU
38Cole Beasley, BUF @ ARI
39D.J. Moore, CAR vs. TB
40Tim Patrick, DEN @ LV
41Chase Claypool, PIT vs. CIN
42Marvin Jones, DET vs. WAS
43Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. SF
44Randall Cobb, HOU @ CLE
45Darnell Mooney, CHI vs. MIN
46Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ TEN
47A.J. Green, CIN @ PIT
48Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. SEA
49Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. TB
50Preston Williams, MIA vs. LAC
51Darius Slayton, NYG vs. PHI
52John Brown, BUF @ ARI
53Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. DEN
54Marquise Brown, BAL @ NE
55Kendrick Bourne, SF @ NO
56N’Keal Harry, NE vs. BAL
57Corey Davis, TEN vs. IND
58David Moore, SEA @ LAR
59KJ Hamler, DEN @ LV
60Zach Pascal, IND @ TEN
61Danny Amendola, DET vs. WAS
62Jakobi Meyers, NE vs. BAL
63Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. DEN
64Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. JAX
65Cam Sims WAS @ DET
66Anthony Miller, CHI vs. MIN
67Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ NYG
68Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ GB
69Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. BUF
70Keelan Cole, JAX @ GB
71Golden Tate, NYG vs. PHI
72Jalen Guyton, LAC @ MIA
73Marvin Hall, DET vs. WAS
74Scotty Miller, TB @ CAR
75Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. SF
76James Washington, PIT vs. CIN
77Marquez Callaway, NO vs. SF
78Damiere Byrd, NE vs. BAL
79Gabriel Davis, BUF @ ARI
80Andy Isabella, ARI vs. BUF
81Miles Boykin, BAL @ NE
82Willie Snead, BAL @ NE

