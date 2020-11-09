Week 10 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Fantasy football owners are used to big-name wide receivers getting injured by now. Last week saw a few more receivers limp off the field (Preston Williams, Mike Williams), and along with Kenny Golladay, Deebo Samuel, and T.Y. Hilton, the potential loss of these players threatens to thin out our Week 10 fantasy WR PPR rankings more than tough matchups and bye weeks already have.

Losing the Cowboys, Falcons, Chiefs, and Jets takes a toll on our rankings even though a few of those teams have been dealing with injury situations of their own. Either way, fantasy owners will have to dig deep for their WR3s and flex plays, and chances are, that could mean relying on waiver wire/free agent pickups for more than a few owners.

Sterling Shepard (vs. Eagles), Jalen Reagor (@ Giants), Tim Patrick (@ Raiders), Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (@ Jaguars), Nelson Agholor (vs. Broncos), Randall Cobb (@ Browns), Rashard Higgins (vs. Texans), Darnell Mooney (vs. Vikings), Josh Reynolds (vs. Seahawks), and Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal (@ Titans) all have favorable matchups and should all be available on the majority of waiver wires, though not all profile as “PPR receivers.” Shepard and Mooney have been getting significant targets in many games, while Patrick, Higgins, Cobb, and the Titans also have that kind of potential.

Curtis Samuel (vs. Buccaneers), whoever is the primary receiver for the Patriots, be it N’Keal Harry or Jakobi Meyers (@ Ravens), and Danny Amendola (@ Washington) should also see an appreciable amount of targets, though none have favorable matchups on paper.

You might need these pass-catchers to replace some of the borderline guys in tough matchups. The Buccaneers trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown faces the Panthers, and while it’s tough to bench any, it’s also tough to feel great about any. The same goes for Minnesota’s duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson (@ Bears). Chances are, owners will start all five, but they’re tougher start-or-sit choices than you might think.

Marvin Jones (vs. Washington), Emmanuel Sanders (vs. 49ers), Marquise Brown (@ Patriots), and Corey Davis (vs. Colts) have also been startable receivers most weeks, but the ceilings are lowered for all in Week 10.

Ultimately, there will be plenty of worthwhile options this week, even if it means trusting someone like Tee Higgins (@ Steelers), Brandon Aiyuk (@ Saints), Jarvis Landry (vs. Texans), or Travis Fulgham (@ Giants) as a WR2 instead of feeling better about them as WR3s. As we said earlier, many owners are in similar situations, so assess whether you need a high-floor or a high-ceiling play and go from there.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 10 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues