Week 10 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Fantasy football owners are used to big-name wide receivers getting injured by now. Last week saw a few more receivers limp off the field (Preston Williams, Mike Williams), and along with Kenny Golladay, Deebo Samuel, and T.Y. Hilton, the potential loss of these players threatens to thin out our Week 10 fantasy WR PPR rankings more than tough matchups and bye weeks already have. 

Losing the Cowboys, Falcons, Chiefs, and Jets takes a toll on our rankings even though a few of those teams have been dealing with injury situations of their own. Either way, fantasy owners will have to dig deep for their WR3s and flex plays, and chances are, that could mean relying on waiver wire/free agent pickups for more than a few owners.

WEEK 10 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Sterling Shepard (vs. Eagles), Jalen Reagor (@ Giants), Tim Patrick (@ Raiders), Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (@ Jaguars), Nelson Agholor (vs. Broncos), Randall Cobb (@ Browns), Rashard Higgins (vs. Texans), Darnell Mooney (vs. Vikings), Josh Reynolds (vs. Seahawks), and Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal (@ Titans) all have favorable matchups and should all be available on the majority of waiver wires, though not all profile as “PPR receivers.” Shepard and Mooney have been getting significant targets in many games, while Patrick, Higgins, Cobb, and the Titans also have that kind of potential.  

WEEK 10 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Curtis Samuel (vs. Buccaneers), whoever is the primary receiver for the Patriots, be it N’Keal Harry or Jakobi Meyers (@ Ravens), and Danny Amendola (@ Washington) should also see an appreciable amount of targets, though none have favorable matchups on paper. 

You might need these pass-catchers to replace some of the borderline guys in tough matchups. The Buccaneers trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown faces the Panthers, and while it’s tough to bench any, it’s also tough to feel great about any. The same goes for Minnesota’s duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson (@ Bears). Chances are, owners will start all five, but they’re tougher start-or-sit choices than you might think. 

Marvin Jones (vs. Washington), Emmanuel Sanders (vs. 49ers), Marquise Brown (@ Patriots), and Corey Davis (vs. Colts) have also been startable receivers most weeks, but the ceilings are lowered for all in Week 10. 

Ultimately, there will be plenty of worthwhile options this week, even if it means trusting someone like Tee Higgins (@ Steelers), Brandon Aiyuk (@ Saints), Jarvis Landry (vs. Texans), or Travis Fulgham (@ Giants) as a WR2 instead of feeling better about them as WR3s. As we said earlier, many owners are in similar situations, so assess whether you need a high-floor or a high-ceiling play and go from there.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries. 

Week 10 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1Davante Adams, GB vs. JAX
2Allen Robinson, CHI vs. MIN
3DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. BUF
4Michael Thomas, NO vs. SF
5Terry McLaurin, WAS @ DET
6Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. SEA
7Tyler Boyd, CIN @ PIT
8Robert Woods, LAR vs. SEA
9Will Fuller V, HOU @ CLE
10DK Metcalf, SEA @ LAR
11Keenan Allen, LAC @ MIA
12Stefon Diggs, BUF @ ARI
13Chris Godwin, TB @ CAR
14Tyler Lockett, SEA @ LAR
15JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. CIN
16Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ NO
17Tee Higgins, CIN @ PIT
18Travis Fulgham, PHI @ NYG
19DeVante Parker, MIA vs. LAC
20Robby Anderson, CAR vs. TB
21Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. HOU
22A.J. Brown, TEN vs. IND
23Adam Thielen, MIN @ CHI
24DJ Chark, JAX @ GB
25Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. CIN
26Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. PHI
27Brandin Cooks, HOU @ CLE
28Mike Evans, TB @ CAR
29Justin Jefferson, MIN @ CHI
30Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ LV
31Antonio Brown, TB @ CAR
32Christian Kirk, ARI vs. BUF
33Jalen Reagor, PHI @ NYG
34Rashard Higgins, CLE vs. HOU
35Mike Williams, LAC @ MIA
36Allen Lazard, GB vs. JAX
37D.J. Moore, CAR vs. TB
38Cole Beasley, BUF @ ARI
39Tim Patrick, DEN @ LV
40Nelson Agholor, LV vs. DEN
41Darnell Mooney, CHI vs. MIN
42Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. SF
43Chase Claypool, PIT vs. CIN
44Randall Cobb, HOU @ CLE
45Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ TEN
46A.J. Green, CIN @ PIT
47Marvin Jones, DET vs. WAS
48Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. TB
49Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. SEA
50Preston Williams, MIA vs. LAC
51Darius Slayton, NYG vs. PHI
52John Brown, BUF @ ARI
53N’Keal Harry, NE vs. BAL
54Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. DEN
55Marquise Brown, BAL @ NE
56Kendrick Bourne, SF @ NO
57Danny Amendola, DET vs. WAS
58Jakobi Meyers, NE vs. BAL
59KJ Hamler, DEN @ LV
60Corey Davis, TEN vs. IND
61David Moore, SEA @ LAR
62Zach Pascal, IND @ TEN
63Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. DEN
64Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. JAX
65Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ NYG
66Cam Sims WAS @ DET
67Anthony Miller, CHI vs. MIN
68Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. BUF
69Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ GB
70Keelan Cole, JAX @ GB
71Golden Tate, NYG vs. PHI
72Jalen Guyton, LAC @ MIA
73Damiere Byrd, NE vs. BAL
74Marvin Hall, DET vs. WAS
75Scotty Miller, TB @ CAR
76Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. SF
77James Washington, PIT vs. CIN
78Marquez Callaway, NO vs. SF
79Gabriel Davis, BUF @ ARI
80Andy Isabella, ARI vs. BUF
81Miles Boykin, BAL @ NE
82Willie Snead, BAL @ NE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR