Wayne Bennett rips into critics of Queensland Maroons

Maroons coach Wayne Bennett had some choice words for critics of his inexperienced Queensland side as they take a 1-0 Origin series lead going into Game Two.

Before Game One some were claiming the 2020 Maroons were among the worst in Origin history, but after a stunning upset of the NSW Blues the young Queenslander outfit can claim the series on Wednesday in Game Two.

And Bennett was in fine form with media when asked about his thoughts on earlier criticism directed at the underdog Maroons.

“Do they drug test journalists? I think they should if they’re making that kind of stuff up,” Bennett quipped on Tuesday.

“I haven’t been reading it, I respect them [the players] enormously in the way they play. The state respects them [and] the way they played.

New South Wales vs Queensland State of Origin 2020: Round 2 ANZ Stadium – Wednesday November 11th, 9:10 am Queensland vs New South Wales State of Origin 2020: Round 3 Suncorp Stadium – Wednesday November 18th, 9:10 am Swipe to view more

“If they can go out there and back it up win, lose or draw, no-one’s going to endorse those comments.

“It was probably someone who just wanted an easy story and just made it up on the run.”

Wayne Bennett during a Queensland Maroons training session (Getty)

Bennett was in a good mood after news that Game One standout Kurt Capewell was cleared of a groin injury and set to play at ANZ Stadium against the Blues.

“Yes, he’ll play,” Bennett said. “[No changes] 1 to 17. [Capewell] exceeded my expectations because he doesn’t play there much.”

The legendary coach cracked jokes about his appreciation of Titans big man Moeaki Fotuaika because “he doesn’t talk much”, and Josh Papalii’s “mullet haircut – which he’s been fortunate to get away with” as the Raiders star readies to team up with Dunamis Lui in the front row.

“There’s a calmness about him, there’s no fanfare and fuss,” Bennett said of Papalii.

“You don’t have to worry about him because you know he can get the job done.”

Maroons hit back at Origin sledge

Bennett also addressed reports that the QRL are considering making him the permanent Maroons head coach, despite his NRL club commitments with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

If the QRL greenlit such a move, it would be the first time since Michael Hagan in 2005 that a Maroons coach also juggled club duties in the same year.

“I won’t become any clearer until I know what next year looks like and how it goes here and we all finish up,” Bennett told reporters.