Wallabies debutant Lachie Swinton handed four-match ban after red card against All Blacks

It was a nightmare debut for Wallabies youngster Lachie Swinton when he was red-carded in Australia’s 24-22 victory over the All Blacks in Brisbane, and now he faces a four-week ban.

Swinton was sent off just five minutes before half-time on Saturday night for an almost identical tackle on lock Sam Whitelock as the hit that earlier in the game saw Kiwi prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi also shown a red card by referee Nic Berry.

After fronting the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee via video conference and putting in a guilty plea for “contravening Law 9.13: A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously”, Swinton has copped a four-match suspension.

“Swinton has been suspended from all forms of the game for four weeks, up to and including Saturday 6 February 2021,” SANZAAR said in a statement released on Monday night, Australian time.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee was made up of Adam Casselden SC (Chairman), Stefan Terblanche and Mike Mika.

“Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including submissions from his legal representative, Maryjane Crabtree, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.13,” Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Adam Casselden SC said.

The decision means that Swinton will miss the last two Wallabies Test matches of the year and he will have to sit out the first two games for the NSW Waratahs next season.

Tu’ungafasi is still yet to learn his fate over his red card against the Wallabies with his SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee hearing scheduled later this evening.