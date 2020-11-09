Volleyball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: Missouri Athletics

SEC Player of the Week – Kylie Deberg, Missouri

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – Missouri’s Kylie Deberg, a senior outside hitter from Hudson, Iowa, averaged 7.31 points, 6.00 kills and 3.38 digs per set over the wins against Arkansas. In the first match against the Razorbacks on Wednesday, Deberg recorded 29 kills, 14 digs, eight aces and two total blocks. She followed that with her third double-double this season of 20 kills and 13 digs on Thursday night.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Mississippi State’s Callie Minshew, a sophomore outside hitter from Brandon, Miss., recorded 33 digs over the two victories at No. 7 Texas A,amp;M, the Bulldogs’ first set of consecutive wins since 2016. Minshew posted a match-high 15 digs on Wednesday night and a career-high 18 digs on Thursday to help the Mississippi State defense to hold their opponent to a .173 hitting percentage for the series.

SEC Setter of the Week – Kentucky’s Madison Lilley, a senior from Overland Park, Kan., averaged 14.00 assists per set in the two wins over Auburn and paced the Wildcats to a .378 team hitting percentage. Lilley had 48 assists on Saturday, her highest tally in a three-set match this season, and tied her season high of four blocks in the match. She also recorded eight digs in both matches against the Tigers.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Missouri’s Emily Brown, a defensive specialist/libero from Lafayette, Ind., averaged 4.12 digs per set in the two victories over Arkansas. Brown opened the series Wednesday by matching her single-match career-high of 19 digs as a part of the Tigers’ season-high 77 digs. She closed out the week with 14 digs, her fourth consecutive match with double-digit digs.