Virat Kohli to be by Anushka Sharma’s Side for the Birth of Their First Child

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one couple everyone loves to love. Their love looks genuine, they are compatible, understanding and to top it all, super good looking. The duo is currently expecting their first child and are super stoked about the same. Baby Virushka is all set to arrive in January 2021. But Virat will be touring in Australia with the Indian Cricket Team at that time. However, the captain had put in a request for leave in January as he wants to be by his wife’s side when she is giving birth to their first child. And now happy news has arrived as the BCCI has granted the permission to Virat to leave for India after the first test in Adelaide.

The official statement read, “At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.” We can’t wait for the big news Virat and Anushka!