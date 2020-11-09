Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications

Article content continued

About CSA-AKI

During cardiac surgery, the use of cardiopulmonary bypass during the procedure may cause or exacerbate kidney injury as a result of reduced blood flow, non-pulsatile circulation, rupture of red blood cells creating oxidant damage and other causes. CSA-AKI is caused by many factors, including shear stress during cardiopulmonary bypass and injuries from nephrotoxic drugs and contrast agents. In addition, an important driver of CSA-AKI is ischemia-reperfusion injury, which is similar to the injury seen in DGF. There are no approved pharmacological treatments.1

About DGF

Delayed graft function is a severe form of acute kidney injury resulting from ischemia-reperfusion injury following kidney transplantation. It is distinct from transplant rejection and is most commonly seen in recipients of deceased-donor kidneys. In delayed graft function, the kidney fails to adequately filter the blood and patients require dialysis within the first week after transplantation.2 Dialysis does not treat acute kidney injury, but instead is renal replacement therapy for impaired kidneys. Patients with delayed graft function are more likely to experience transplant failure and have a higher mortality rate.3, 4, 5

References: 1 Bellomo R, et al. “Acute kidney injury.” The Lancet (2012); 380: 756-766. 2 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Dialysis Safety.” October 2017. 3 Shoskes D, et al. “Delayed Graft Function in Renal Transplantation: Etiology, Managment and Long-term Significance.” The Journal of Urology (1996); 155: 1831-1840. 4 Brown, et al., “Duration of acute kidney injury impacts long-term survival after cardiac surgery. The Annals of thoracic surgery. (2010); 90(4). 5 Schnuellee, P et al., “Comparison of early renal function parameters for the prediction of 5-year graft survival after kidney transplantation.” Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation (2006); 22: 235–245.

