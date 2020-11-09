US Election 2020 live updates, Australia breaking news today and latest coronavirus updates November 10, 2020: Attorney-General hits back at ABC claims; Trump urged to cooperate with Biden team; COVID-19 vaccine ’90 per cent effective’

Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t congratulate President-elect Joe Biden until legal challenges to the US election are resolved and the result is official, the Kremlin announced on Monday.

Mr Putin is one of a handful of world leaders who have not commented on Mr Biden’s victory, which was called by major news organisations on Saturday. But President Donald Trump’s team has promised legal action in the coming days and refused to concede his loss, while alleging large-scale voter fraud, so far without proof.

Mr Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested that when the comes, a congratulatory message from Mr Putin would come with all the expected protocol. (Image: AP)

When Mr Trump won in 2016, Mr Putin was prompt in offering congratulations — but Mr Trump’s challenger in that election, Hillary Clinton, also conceded the day after the vote.

The leaders of China, Brazil and Turkey also are holdouts in offering congratulations. And Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also said he would wait to comment until the legal challenges were resolved.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin offered a similar explanation of why President Xi Jinping has stayed silent.