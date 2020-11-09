Under-The-Radar Celebrity Couples

I ALWAYS forget about Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling.

1.

Georgia Groome and Rupert Grint:


Georgia and Rupert been together since 2011 and recently welcomed their baby girl into the world!

2.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe:


Erin and Daniel have been together since 2013.

3.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson:


Suki and Rob have been together since 2018.

4.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling:


Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011 and have two children together.

5.

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph:

6.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski:

7.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor:

8.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz:

9.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem:


Penelope and Javier have been together since 2007 and have two children together.

10.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons:


Kirsten and Jesse have been together since 2016 and have one child together.

11.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha:


Kerry and Nnamdi have been married since 2013 and have two children together.

12.

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale:

13.

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson:


Maya and Paul have been together since 2001 and have four children together.

14.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy:


Claire and Hugh have been together since 2006 and they have two children together.

15.

Lily Allen and David Harbour:

16.

Alison Brie and Dave Franco:

17.

Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper:

18.

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele:

19.

Last, but not least, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann:

Who are some of your favorite under-the-radar celeb couples? Let us know in the comments below!

