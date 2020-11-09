U.S. policy direction may not become clear until spring: German minister By

BERLIN () – German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Monday that he was concerned uncertainty in the United States would continue for months and it would not be clear until spring what direction U.S. policy would take.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has spent months trying to undermine the election results with unproven allegations of fraud, pledged on Saturday to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn state results that gave Democrat Joe Biden the win in Tuesday’s U.S. presidential vote.

Asked if he thought trade wars would end under Biden, Altmaier said he thought there would be a return to stronger multilateralism. He also said Biden’s plan to return to the Paris climate agreement was key.

