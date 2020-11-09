Twitter Clowns Van Jones For Crying As Joe Biden Wins Election

Van Jones found himself at the center of Twitter’s trolls after he reacted to Joe Biden winning the presidential election by breaking down in tears and delivering a speech.

“It’s easier to be a parent this morning, it’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters, being a good person matters. And it’s easier for a whole lot of people,” he said, holding back tears.

“If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the President doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the President’s gonna be happy to have babies away or send dreamers back for no reason. It’s vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered,” he continued.

But Twitter was not buying the tears. Users took to their accounts to slam Van Jones, who at times appeared to work closely with the Trump administration.

Take a look at some of the reactions below.