TV Ratings for Sunday, Nov. 8: ‘NCIS Los Angeles’ Season 12 Premiere

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles opened Season 12 with 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, steady in the demo vs. its previous average yet delivering its third-smallest audience ever.

Leading out of that, NCIS: New Orleans (3.9 mil/0.5) hit and tied its own series lows. Due to NFL delays, the first “NCIS Classic” episode aired outside of primetime/no ratings available.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Sunday Night Football (14 mil/4.1) was steady in audience and up a tick in the demo from last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | AFV (5 mil/0.7) was steady, while Supermarket Sweep (3.3 mil/0.7) and Millionaire (3 mil/0.4) both dipped. The Alex Trebek news special that bumped Card Sharks then did 3.5 mil/0.4.

FOX | Versus their most recent non-NFL boosted numbers, The Simpsons (1.7 mil/0.6) ticked up, Bless the Harts (1.2 mil/0.4) and Family Guy (1.4 mil/0.6) were steady, and Bob’s Burgers (1.3 mil/0.6) dipped.

THE CW | Pandora (294K/0.0) added a few eyeballs while staying non-negative in the demo.

