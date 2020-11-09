Trump campaign sues over Pennsylvania mail-in voting system By

© . Mail-in ballots are counted in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
By Jan Wolfe
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign on Monday filed a lawsuit alleging Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting system “lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters.”
The lawsuit seeks an emergency injunction to stop state officials from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the state.
