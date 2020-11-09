The most famous moments from The Masters

It’s one of the most historic events in all of sports. Filled with memorable moments and lasting images of greatness — and disappointment — perhaps more so than any other major golf tournament. Yes, we’re talking about the Masters. As another edition of the tournament, which obviously looks much different than ever before due to the coronavirus pandemic, graces the famed Augusta National track in a new month, it’s time to honor its past.

From great shots, fantastic duels and devastating collapses, here’s a look at 25 of the most memorable moments in Masters history.