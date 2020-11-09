The ‘Most career sacks for every NFL franchise’ quiz

On Sunday, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt recorded career sack number 100. But if the latest reports are true, he might not be a Texan for much longer. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports says it’s a ” virtual certainty” that Watt is shipped to another team in the coming offseason. Watt has been unhappy in Houston for some time, so this news shouldn’t come as a complete shock. Still, for Texans fans, the possibility of kickstarting a full scale rebuild by trading the best player in franchise history is a tough pill to swallow.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. With the trade deadline having already passed, Watt will have at least the second half of the current season to pad his franchise sack record. So with that in mind, can you name the all-time leader in sacks for all 32 NFL franchises?

Good luck!