Texas A,M suspends activities after positive COVID-19 tests

Texas A,amp;M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced the team suspended all activities due to one player and one student worker testing positive for COVID.

Despite the possible outbreak, Fisher expressed confidence that the Aggies would be able to play their scheduled game against Tennessee.

“Right now everything is full go,” Fisher said. “We’ll see how the [contact] tracing and all the other tests are. You always plan for that and make adjustments as you go.”

Defensive back Demani Richardson missed Saturday’s game against South Carolina after testing positive last week. He is also expected to miss the game against Tennessee.

Texas A,amp;M is not the only college football program to announce positive COVID tests Monday. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced several players tested positive. Orgeron would not disclose any details but confirmed that several players had tested positive and were now in quarantine, putting their scheduled game against no. 1 Alabama in jeopardy.

“Can’t go into detail,” Orgeron told reporters. “It’s a very fluid situation. I can tell you that we do have players that have got COVID and we do have some players that have quarantined. I can’t tell you the numbers.”

LSU may not be able to reschedule the game after the Tigers already had to reschedule their game against Florida during their open date on Dec. 12.

On a brighter note, Wisconsin believes it is on track to play against Michigan after canceling back-to-back games due to a COVID outbreak.