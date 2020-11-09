Teresa Giudice Has a New Boyfriend After Joe Giudice Divorce

Teresa’s new relationship comes two months after she and Joe finalized their divorce. However, she isn’t the only one to move on.

Joe, who currently lives in Italy after he was deported following a 41-month stint in prison for various fraud charges, recently revealed he’s single and ready to mingle.

Speaking to E! News last month, he hinted that he was casually talking to someone, but clarified “we’re not really dating.” He added, “We’re, like, seeing each other or whatever.”

He also touched on Teresa’s dating life, saying, “What’s she going to do, stay alone forever? That’s not fair.”

“Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we’d still be in the same situation, maybe not,” he continued. “I don’t know. Things change after so many years.”