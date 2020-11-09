Tekashi 6ix9ine Laughs As Lil Durk Finds Out About King Von’s Death!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

The Hip Hop community remains stunned following the killing of King Von, but Tekashi 6ix9ine thought it was hilarious that Von’s close pal, Lil Durk found out about the death via his livestream.

Durk was on IG Live rapping along to Pooh Shiesty’s “Back in Blood,” featuring Lil Durk when his fans began commenting, “Von just got shot” and “King Von got shot.”

Durk soon hopped off the live.

The moment was captured by DJ Akademiks, who shared the clip on his Instagram page. Tekashi 6ix9ine commented with a laughing emoji.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR