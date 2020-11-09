Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra partners Huddl.ai on remote collaboration solutions – Latest News

IT major Tech Mahindra has said it has entered into a strategic partnership with communication-collaboration platform Huddl.ai to launch remote working solutions for enterprises globally.

By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the solution will enable meeting experience with video conferencing, aided by automatic speech recognition, real-time collaborative notes, and calendar recommendation engine, the company said.

The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra’s domain expertise across multiple industries and verticals with Huddl.ai’s enterprise-scale meeting collaboration platform, to extend remote collaboration capabilities for enterprise customers.

“Post Covid, the future of work will be more remote, agile and digitally transformed, however at the heart of it will be delivering an experience that is not only trying to be closer to the in-person experience, but is also delightful and productive,” Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategic officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

“This partnership with Huddl.ai is a part of our TechMNxT alliance in the Silicon Valley, and will help us leverage next generation technologies to deliver unmatched collaboration experience and immersive engagement for our customers globally,” Mitra said.

The user-centric architecture essentially captures the core aspects of the meeting, the agenda, action items and moments and added search, which help users to easily understand what happened in a meeting without going over notes to find the key information.

