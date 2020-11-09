Tayshia Describes the Call That Got Her To The Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams is finally taking over as Bachelorette.

After months of rumors and source reports, The Bachelorette finally acknowledged the presence of its second star in a promo two episodes ago. Last week, as the newly engaged Clare Crawley and Dale Moss headed off into the sunset, she finally got to step out of the limo and make it official. This week, her journey finally begins, and if you got tired of waiting for her to show up, just imagine how she was feeling.

“Oh my gosh, it’s been terrible,” she tells E! News of all the secret-keeping. “First of all, I hate lying. Second of all, like, how do you answer? I’ve been just fumbling over my words. ‘Where have you been, what is this?’ I’m like ‘I don’t know! I’m going to go now.’ It’s been the worst.”

Most Bachelorettes just have to hide their relationship status once they’re done filming, but Tayshia couldn’t even tell people she’d been filming at all when all she wanted to do was scream about how she’s the Bachelorette, which she did as soon as she could.