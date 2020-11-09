Taiwan's Compal, the second-largest ODM of laptops globally for Apple, Dell, and others, suffered a ransomware attack on Sunday; hackers demanding $16.7M (Lawrence Abrams/BleepingComputer)

Lawrence Abrams / BleepingComputer:
Taiwan’s Compal, the second-largest ODM of laptops globally for Apple, Dell, and others, suffered a ransomware attack on Sunday; hackers demanding $16.7M — Taiwanese laptop maker Compal Electronics suffered a DoppelPaymer ransomware attack over the weekend, with the attackers demanding an almost $17 million ransom.
