Taapsee Pannu flaunts her fit avatar as she starts shooting for Rashmi Rocket



Taapsee Pannu’s film choices have always been different. The actress has always picked the best roles and now she has started shooting for her new film which will show us a new side of the actress. Taapsee has started shooting for Rashmi Rocket, where she plays a gifted athlete.



Today the actress shared a glimpse of her new avatar from the location. One look at her toned arms and legs and you come to know that Ms Pannu has worked hard on the film. Recently when Taapsee was holidaying in the Maldives, she made sure she didn’t skip on her workouts even then. She has trained hard to look like an athlete.













Taapsee Pannu recently wrapped shooting for Haseena Dilruba co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshwardhan Rane. She even shot for a South film where she’s apparently playing a double role.