T-Wolves favor James Wiseman with no. 1 pick in NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft is less than two weeks away but there’s still a lot of uncertainty about how the night will shake out. Will a top team like the Golden State Warriors try to trade down in order to acquire veteran talent instead? Is LaMelo Ball’s lack of interview skills hurting his draft stock? But perhaps the biggest question is what are the Minnesota Timberwolves going to do with the no. 1 pick?

After months of rumors and speculation, it looks like we may finally be getting some clarity, as Minnesota apparently has their sights set on Jake Wiseman with the top spot.

“Multiple sources have told Bleacher Report the name they keep hearing now for the Timberwolves is James Wiseman,” wrote BR’s Jonathan Wasserman.

Wiseman has been linked to Minnesota for several months, but other names, including Ball and Anthony Edwards, have also floated around as players the Timberwolves could possibly grab. The team has a dynamic duo in Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, but they could use some more talent to try and make a playoff push in the Western Conference. Wiseman is considered by some to be the player with the highest ceiling of all the draft prospects and could potentially be a great third piece for the Timberwolves.

Of course, there’s also a chance that Minnesota doesn’t even hold on to their no. 1 pick, as several other teams reportedly covet Wiseman, including the Charlotte Hornets, who hold the no. 3 pick. If Charlotte is desperate enough, they may be willing to trade up to grab Wiseman.