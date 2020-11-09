T.I. Clarifies Message About Violence In Atlanta Was NOT About King Von

T.I. caught a lot of heat Monday for speaking out against the violence in Atlanta in the wake of Chicago rapper King Von’s death.

Many felt Tip failed to read the room and perceived his message to be about Von’s recent murder, which happened Friday in downtown Atlanta.

View this post on Instagram #TI with a quick message!! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 9, 2020 at 9:16am PST

“Atlanta is a beautiful progressive city filled with black excellence. We uplift each other & win together. Stop coming here to kill each other. That s**t is played out. -Management,” the message read.

After being called out by Von’s sister, who accused T.I. of cheating on his wife Tiny, and other associates of King Von, it appeared Tip got the message and decided to clear the air.

View this post on Instagram Oop! #KingVon’s sis #Kayla responds to #TI’s earlier comments (SWIPE for previous post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 9, 2020 at 2:29pm PST

View this post on Instagram Oop!! #KingVon’s sister #Kayla had one more thing to say about #TI (Swipe for previous posts) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 9, 2020 at 3:09pm PST

T.I. clapped back at a few people under his initial post first:

View this post on Instagram #TSRClearTheAir: #TI explains his message from earlier didn’t have a name attached to it but also had time to get spicy with another commenter (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 9, 2020 at 4:35pm PST

Then he finally decided to put out a statement about it:

View this post on Instagram #TSRClearTheAir: #TI speaks out again to clarify that his message from earlier today was not about #KingVon’s murder (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 9, 2020 at 5:10pm PST

Now that T.I. has cleared the air, we hope him and Von’s people can keep the peace. We’ll keep you posted.

