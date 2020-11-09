Supernatural Cast: Then and Now

It’s been a long road for Supernatural. The hell-raising, demon-hunting, time-traveling series, starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, premiered on the now-defunct WB in 2005, transitioned to the then-new CW in 2006 — and kept right on cranking out the otherwordly adventures for a total of 15 seasons.

It’s time to look back at — and catch up with — the cast of this TV favorite. We’ve, of course, included the show’s stars, including Ackles, Padalecki, and Misha Collins — as well as members of the series’ revolving cast of demons, hunters, and what-not, including both actresses who’ve played Ruby: Katie Cassidy and Genevieve Padalecki.

While we don’t know how Sam and Dean’s story will end, we know this: This show’s stars are a must-see.