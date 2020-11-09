SpeeDx Partners with Nepean Hospital to Commercialise Respiratory Virus Host Biomarker Assay

Article content

Test will be deployable to support risk-based management of COVID-19, Influenza and other severe respiratory disease

SYDNEY — SpeeDx Pty. Ltd., a developer of innovative molecular diagnostic solutions, has partnered with researchers from Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District’s (NBMLHD) Nepean Hospital in an exclusive agreement to commercialise a host gene expression biomarker test for respiratory viral illness. Expression of the patented biomarker, IFI27, as discovered by NBMLHD Drs Anthony Maclean, Benjamin Tang and colleagues, is strongly correlated with disease progression in Influenza1 and COVID-19 patients2. The commercial assay will be positioned to support clinicians facing difficult triage or patient management decisions, supporting risk-based stratification of patients presenting with respiratory viral illness, including COVID-19.

“Host biomarkers are important indicators of a patient’s response to an infection,” said Professor Maclean, from the Nepean Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. “Markers linked to viral specific immune responses, such as IFI27 – an interferon stimulating gene – are particularly informative. When they get switched on, it tells all the other immune cells to come and fight the virus. Levels of this specific marker, measured in the blood, have been shown to be directly correlated to progression of respiratory viral illness.”