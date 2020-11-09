Shreyas Talpade reveals Shah Rukh Khan came late on day one of Om Shanti Om’s shoot

Director Farah Khan had released her Diwali film Om Shanti Om on November 9, 2007. The reincarnation drama, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shreyas Talpade and Arjun Rampal went on to become a blockbuster. Today as the film completes 13 years of its release, Shreyas Talpade spoke to Mumbai Mirror and shared some interesting bits about the film.



Shreyas said in the interview that he was really happy to join the Om Shanti Om team. The actor said that the first day was an early-morning shoot but Shah Rukh Khan arrived late. However, SRK left everyone in splits with his apology. “We had an early morning shoot on the first day and Farah reached with her team at around 7-7:30 am. We were supposed to start the shoot by 9 am. I was called early as I had to wear a wig and all. In fact, we all reached on time and kept waiting for Shah to come. I remember he came late at around 10 am and Farah got furious. She reprimanded him and said that she was disappointed that he had kept everyone waiting. So, Shah Rukh came to my make-up room and said that he is extremely sorry. However, I very strongly remember that he then said, ‘Kal se tum sab bhi 10 baje hi aana’ (Laughs). And from the next day onwards instead of 8 am I would reach at 9 am, get ready by 10, and then we would start shooting.”



Shah Rukh Khan and Shreyas Talpade played best friends in the film and Deepika Padukone marked her debut in Bollywood. Om Shanti Om had a big Diwali clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya which marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.