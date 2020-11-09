Shahid Kapoor gives a glimpse of his super cool bike

Shahid Kapoor is a bike lover and that’s no news. The actor has time and again revealed in various interviews that he loves to ride a bike and even takes holidays with his pals to go and drive around the city. The actor is an avid biker and his Instagram is proof of that. He often takes to social media to give his fans a glimpse of his favourite bikes and from his biking trips too. Recently, the actor has also been sporting a slightly different look in which he is looking super sharp with longer hair and a perfect jawline supported by a light stubble.

To add to this dishy look, the actor posed with his bike for pictures as he headed out for a ride. He took to Instagram to share those stunning clicks when Shahid is radiating biker boy charm. Check out the clicks below.