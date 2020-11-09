Sergio Garcia to miss Masters after positive COVID-19 test

Sergio Garcia announced he is withdrawing from this year’s Masters after he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Garcia was driving home from the Houston Open on Saturday when he “started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough.”

The 40-year-old still had a sore throat and a cough when he woke up on Sunday, so he and his wife Angela decided to get tested. While his wife tested negative, Garcia discovered that he had tested positive and, as a result, would be missing the Masters.

“After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss [the Masters] this week,” Garcia tweeted. “The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April.”