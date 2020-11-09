See What PCAs Nominee Jameela Jamil Is “So Obsessed” With Right Now

There’s nothing better than celebs gushing over other celebs!

Two-time 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards nominee Jameela Jamil sat down with E! to dish on the other celebrities she’ll be rooting for during this Sunday’s award show! Jameela is up for the Comedy TV Star of 2020 and her podcast I Weigh is nominated for the Pop Podcast award as well.

Jameela is spreading the love to some other major stars nominated this year in E!’s new video series Celeb Stan Club. “I voted for Issa Rae because I’m so obsessed with her, so I’ve been giving her my 25 votes a day,” she shared. “She’s changed our culture. She’s changed the way that we look at women in comedy, at Black women in comedy…To me she is the perfect role model.”

The actress has also hopped aboard the Schitt’s Creek fan train and is rooting for the popular comedy series to take home some awards.

“I think just the entire ensemble. I’ve never seen such chemistry. It’s so unbelievable in the show,” she shared. “They’ve all found ways to have these huge cultural conversations and they just fit them in via comedy.”