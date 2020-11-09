See the Miss USA 2020 Contestants Model Their Evening Gowns

Tonight’s the night that Miss USA Cheslie Kryst passes the crown to her successor.

After much waiting because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Miss Universe Organization is finally holding the beauty pageant. A group of 51 contestants gathered at Elvis Presley‘s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn., where they are already preparing for the night ahead of them.

Joining them at the pageant is Cheslie, who holds the record as the longest reigning Miss USA, with 557 days under her belt. The Miss Universe Organization originally intended to crown the newest pageant queen in the spring, but were forced to reschedule.

They’ve already crowned Ki’ilani Arruda as their Miss Teen USA 2020. According to CNN, the last time a contestant from Hawaii was crowned Miss Teen USA was in 1985.

Fingers crossed that more history is made at tonight’s ceremony, hosted by Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Allie LaForce.