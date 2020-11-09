SEC Football TV Schedule for Games of November 21

SEC Staff

The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, November 21, the ninth weekend of the SEC regular season.

The traditional SEC Network triple-header on November 21 will feature Florida at Vanderbilt or LSU at Arkansas in the first game of the day, Kentucky at Alabama in the afternoon window and Mississippi State at Georgia in primetime.

The SEC on CBS game will feature Ole Miss at Texas A,amp;M.

Saturday, November 21, 2020:

Florida at Vanderbilt, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or SEC Network*

LSU at Arkansas, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or SEC Network*

Ole Miss at Texas A,amp;M, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS

Kentucky at Alabama, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

Tennessee at Auburn, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

Mississippi State at Georgia, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Missouri at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

*Network designation to be announced after games of November 14