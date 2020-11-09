Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 2.53% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 2.53%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 2.53%.

The best performers of the session on the were Qassim Agriculture Co. (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 1.70 points to trade at 18.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Industrial Development Co. (SE:) added 9.98% or 1.22 points to end at 13.44 and Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SE:) was up 9.96% or 8.50 points to 93.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hail Cement Company (SE:), which fell 1.46% or 0.24 points to trade at 16.20 at the close. Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company (SE:) declined 1.37% or 0.28 points to end at 20.10 and Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company (SE:) was down 1.20% or 1.60 points to 131.40.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 193 to 10 and 1 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.96% or 8.50 to 93.80.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 10.07% or 3.74 to $40.88 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 9.02% or 3.56 to hit $43.01 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 3.84% or 75.00 to trade at $1876.70 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.26% to 4.4659, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.00% at 92.227.