Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID

If no players test positive, Arkansas could play its scheduled game against No. 4 Florida on Saturday.

COVID-19 has become a mainstay in college football this year, as most conferences opted for a strategy based on testing and protocol rather than implementing a bubble. As a result, several teams have been affected, including Wisconsin being forced to cancel consecutive games due to a team-wide outbreak and Clemson not having Trevor Lawrence in the loss to Notre Dame due to the quarterback testing positive.

Similar to the NFL, if college football stays the current course, it’s hard to imagine that COVID will not remain a problem for the rest of the season.