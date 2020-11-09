Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID

Arkansas announced that head coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID Sunday and is currently self-isolating at his home. This makes the Razorbacks the latest college football program to have at least one coronavirus case.
Pittman tested positive on Sunday and then was retested on Monday morning to confirm the positive result. Arkansas says that “all individuals who are considered close contacts have been notified and will enter quarantine guidelines.”
This news comes just two days after Pittman was able to lead Arkansas to a win over Tennessee to bring the school’s record to 3-3. Pittman received praise from ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit following the win, who said the Arkansas coach deserves “serious consideration” for SEC Coach of the Year.
If no players test positive, Arkansas could play its scheduled game against No. 4 Florida on Saturday.
COVID-19 has become a mainstay in college football this year, as most conferences opted for a strategy based on testing and protocol rather than implementing a bubble. As a result, several teams have been affected, including Wisconsin being forced to cancel consecutive games due to a team-wide outbreak and Clemson not having Trevor Lawrence in the loss to Notre Dame due to the quarterback testing positive.
Similar to the NFL, if college football stays the current course, it’s hard to imagine that COVID will not remain a problem for the rest of the season.