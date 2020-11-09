SAFA confirms Mamelodi Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe to run for CAF presidency

SAFA president Danny Jordaan has confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe is a candidate for the CAF presidency.

Motsepe, 58-years-old, will go up against current CAF president Ahmad Ahmad and Jacques Anouma.

The elections will take place on 12 March 2021.

During a joint press conference in Johannesburg along with SAFA president Danny Jordaan and South African Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, Motsepe announced his candidacy ahead of the Thursday deadline.

It was initially thought that current CAF president Ahmad Ahmad would run unopposed, but the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) has also endorsed the bid of Jacques Anouma.

“The SAFA national executive committee approved on a round-robin basis by overwhelming majority the decision that we must support the candidature of of Patrice Motsepe for the position for the president of CAF,” Jordaan told the media on Monday morning.

“CAF must improve its global standing. He is the most appropriate person we could offer for the leadership of CAF.”

It was earlier reported that FIFA president Gianni Infantino has already endorsed the selection of Motsepe to run for the CAF presidency, signalling that the business magnate is considered a strong option to win when election day comes around.

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Melvin Pinnick, Sierra Leone Football Association president Isha Johansen and Botswana Football Association president Maclean Letshwiti was also in attendance via Zoom and are backing Motsepe to become the next CAF president.

“He has more superior qualities than me,” said Pinnick. “It’s not about me, it’s about African football.

“If you have someone with superior qualities, you have to learn from him and queue behind him and wait for your .”

It has also been revealed that if Motsepe is chosen to lead CAF, the Sundowns president would have to step down from his current role at the Tshwane club.

Motsepe has a few months to campaign for the CAF presidential race as the elections will only take place 12 March 2021 during the Elective General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.