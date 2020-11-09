Sabrina Parr Speaks Out After Dumping Lamar Odom

Sabrina Parr, the ex-fiance of Lamar Odom, posted a message to her Instagram days after dumping him.

It seems she feels Lamar may have taken her for granted.

“Women go through so much & we are expected to never fold! We are arguable the most undervalued & underestimated species on this earth!,” she wrote on Instagram.

“But don’t you dare undervalue yourself! You KNOW who you are! You KNOW what you’re made of! You KNOW what you’re capable of!” she continued. “Deep in your gut, you know exactly what you want and what you deserve. Make whatever adjustments you need to make until you get that! And remember, NOTHING is more valuable than your peace!”

