Sabrina Parr Speaks Out After Dumping Lamar Odom

Sabrina Parr, the ex-fiance of Lamar Odom, posted a message to her Instagram days after dumping him.

It seems she feels Lamar may have taken her for granted.

“Women go through so much & we are expected to never fold! We are arguable the most undervalued & underestimated species on this earth!,” she wrote on Instagram.

“But don’t you dare undervalue yourself! You KNOW who you are! You KNOW what you’re made of! You KNOW what you’re capable of!” she continued. “Deep in your gut, you know exactly what you want and what you deserve. Make whatever adjustments you need to make until you get that! And remember, NOTHING is more valuable than your peace!”

Sabrina announced to her fans last week that she had parted ways with the former NBA star. She appeared to allude to Lamar’s addiction struggles. She told fans that she could not be with him until he received the help he needs.

SABRINA PARR & LAMAR ODOM ON INSTAGRAM

Lamar has not spoken about his breakup with Sabrina.