Ryan Shazier issues warning to Bucs about Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown’s time in the NFL has been complicated, to say the least. After stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots ended poorly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping Brown can turn things around with Tom Brady at his side.

Many criticized Tampa Bay’s decision to sign Brown following his suspension, including his former teammate Ryan Shazier. The former Steelers linebacker didn’t hold back when discussing Brown with “The Ringer NFL Show” on Thursday.

“The biggest thing for me on Antonio is he’s all for attention,” Shazier said. “He’s super about attention, man — on the field, off the field.

“I don’t know if he’s bipolar and all that stuff, but like, one day me and him would be cool. Then, if you don’t say something he wants to hear, then he’s mad at you. Like, bro, I don’t have time to suck up to you and be your best friend. You don’t want to hear what I’ve got to say? I’m trying to tell you for your advice from my past experience, you know what I’m saying? And I just hope he doesn’t do that over there.”

Shazier suffered a devastating spinal injury in 2017 against the Cincinnati Bengals that essentially ended his career. During his time in Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old had a locker next to Brown, who he described as a “wishy-washy friend.”

At this point, the two aren’t even friends. Brown blocked Shazier on all forms of social media after the two-time Pro Bowler wished him the best in his future endeavors following the wide receiver’s fallout with the Steelers.

Brown made his debut for the Bucs on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints, reeling in three catches for 31 yards. It was his first appearance since 2019 after being accused of sexual harassment and rape, which prompted his release from the Patriots.

Things have been fine in Tampa Bay so far, but Brown hasn’t been a member of the organization for long, and he’s on a one-strike policy. If he screws up, he’ll be on his way out. Besides, head coach Bruce Arians was never keen on signing Brown in the first place, saying in March that he wasn’t a good fit with the team.