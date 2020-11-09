Reginae Carter Confirms She Had Breast Implants

Reginae Carter has confirmed that she has had breast implants following a week of speculation.

Fans were shocked by the rumors, but Reginae is unapologetic with her enhancement.

“Let me set the record straight. I did. I did get breast implants… I wanted it to all look natural looking. I’ve been wanting to get breast implants since I was 16. My mom was like ‘Girl no! You don’t need…’ As soon as I got my own, I’m like ‘I’ ma get my breast implants,” she told Wendy Williams.

She also confirmed that she has reconciled with YFN Lucci:

“We are working on strengthening up our friendship before anything because that’s what we lacked at the beginning. Right now we’re just working on our friendship and we’re creating a deeper bond…” She said.

“I’m 21, about to be 22, I’m not worried about having no kids no sometime soon. I’m focused on me, and my relationship with YFN Lucci. So, that’s my focus.”