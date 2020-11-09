Reginae Carter Confirms She Had Breast Implants

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Reginae Carter has confirmed that she has had breast implants following a week of speculation.

Fans were shocked by the rumors, but Reginae is unapologetic with her enhancement.

“Let me set the record straight. I did. I did get breast implants… I wanted it to all look natural looking. I’ve been wanting to get breast implants since I was 16. My mom was like ‘Girl no! You don’t need…’ As soon as I got my own, I’m like ‘I’ ma get my breast implants,” she told Wendy Williams.

